A federal agency says an environmental review for a proposed copper mine in Arizona falls short on details about water and the potential impacts of climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management produced the report at the request of the U.S. Forest Service. It came after the Forest Service pulled the environmental review to consult further with Native American tribes on what could be one of the largest copper mines in the U.S. Resolution Copper has touted the economic benefit and jobs the mining operation would bring if it moves forward. The publication of an environmental review would pave the way for Forest Service land to be transferred to the company.