Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office Wednesday more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. Defeated Republican Kari Lake has not conceded. Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets called the race, but he had not spoken publicly about the outcome before Wednesday. Hobbs has formed a transition team that is vetting potential staff and preparing for her to become the first Democrat to hold the state’s top office since 2009.