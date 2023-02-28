A winter storm has knocked out power to thousands of homes and shut down major roadways in northern Arizona and New Mexico and is expected to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest through Friday. Ten inches of snow was reported Wednesday in the mountains of northeast Arizona, with wind-whipped drifts up to 2 feet-high. Another 15 to 21 inches is possible by midday Friday in Flagstaff, where the local National Weather Service office was among those without power much of the day. A blizzard warning is also in effect into Saturday in upper elevations of the southern Sierra Nevada, where wind chill factors could drop to minus-40.