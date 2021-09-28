Kari Lake has carried the mantle of Donald Trump as she has surged to the forefront of the Republican primary for governor, and she now gets to carry the former president’s endorsement, as well.
Trump on Tuesday endorsed Lake in the five-way GOP primary, calling her a “fantastic person” whose decades as a television news anchor with Fox 10 means “few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari.”
“She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end ‘woke’ curriculum in our schools,” Trump said in an endorsement statement on Tuesday. “Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud.”
Trump also took a swipe at Gov. Doug Ducey, whom Lake is running to succeed. Ducey and Trump were allies through the former president’s administration. But Trump turned on him for certifying Arizona’s 2020 election results, which saw President Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win the state since 1996. Trump wanted Ducey to refuse to certify the results based on false and baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona.
“She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey — won’t even be a contest!” Trump said in his endorsement.
Lake thanked Trump for his endorsement, writing on Twitter, “This means so much to me because I know how much you love America and how much the people of this country love you!
I promise to fight as hard for the people of Arizona as you have fought for us.”
Lake routinely praises Trump on the campaign trail and vows to emulate his policies in Arizona. She has also been a vocal supporter of the bogus election fraud claims that Trump has made over the past 10 months, as he’s falsely alleged that the 2020 election was rigged against him, including in Arizona, where Biden defeated him by 10,457 votes.
The endorsement is a blow to Lake’s opponents, some of whom have aggressively tied themselves to the former president, as well.
Lake faces businessman Steve Gaynor, regent and developer Karrin Taylor Robson, former Congressman Matt Salmon and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
This is the second endorsement Trump has made in a statewide race in Arizona so far this year. Earlier this month he endorsed state Rep. Mark Finchem in the Republican primary for secretary of state.
