Arizona’s two U.S. Senators have introduced a bill that will allow the Colorado River Indian Tribes to lease a portion of the Colorado River water allocation to Arizona communities. The revenue would be used to invest in making CRIT’s water infrastructure more efficient. The bill, S. 3308, is known as the Colorado River Indian Tribe Water Resiliency Act. It was introduced Dec. 2 by Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, both of whom are Democrats.
In a press release, Kelly’s office said state and local officials, conservation groups, and business leaders say the bill is essential to making Arizona more resilient to drought.
“Arizona is dealing with the real-time effects of drought as water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to decline,” Kelly said. “Our bill will help lessen the impacts of Colorado River drought restrictions in the coming years, while at the same time enabling the Colorado River Indian Tribes full exercise of their water rights.”
Sinema added, “Our commonsense legislation protects and strengthens Arizona’s water security, while boosting economic opportunities for the Colorado River Indian Tribes.”
“This legislation comes at a critical time in Arizona as drought conditions worsen,” CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores said. “Thanks to the Tribe’s wise use of resources and conservation, CRIT is able to help Arizona get through this drought, while being fairly compensated for our water. This legislation protects the life of the river, protects Arizona’s fragile groundwater resources, and, for the first time in more than 220 years, allows our people to receive the full benefit from our water rights. The time has come to right this wrong and we are glad Senators Kelly and Sinema are moving this legislation forward.”
“La Paz County has enjoyed a great partnership with the CRIT tribe as we mutually support one another’s important initiatives,” said Holly Irwin, La Paz County District 3 Supervisor. “The CRIT tribe should enjoy the same rights and benefits regarding the use of its water as do other Arizona tribal governments. I applaud Senator Kelly for his sponsorship of this bill.”
Under the legislation and agreements, CRIT would be limited to leasing water that has been historically used on the reservation, primarily for farming. This ensures the river will see no net loss of water, provides the tribe with increased economic opportunity and maximizes use of the tribe’s senior water rights. The tribe plans to invest part of the revenue from its leases back into its Bureau of Indian Affairs irrigation system to improve water efficiency in its agriculture operations, which can increase the amount of water that can be made available for leasing to Arizona communities in future years.
The issue of leasing Tribal water rights has become a contentious issue among Tribal members. Opponents claim this compromises the Tribes’ resources, and the water should be used for development on the reservation. Supporters point to the economic benefits of leasing some water rights.
In 2018, some Tribal members started a recall campaign against Chairman Dennis Patch and all the members of the Tribal Council after it was announced there had been discussions with other entities about leasing some of the Tribes’ water rights.
In January 2019, Tribal members approved an ordinance allowing the Tribal Council to negotiate for leasing some of the water rights.
The Tribes’ allotment comes to 662,000 acre feet per year. That’s more than double the State of Nevada’s allotment of 300,000 acre feet. According to an article on azcentral.com, Tribes’ allotment comes to one-half of what the Central Arizona Project sends to Phoenix and Tucson, and the Tribes receive 24 percent of the State of Arizona’s allotment. It’s estimated they could provide 150,000 acre feet per year for off-reservation uses.
It’s also “safe” water in that the Tribes have first priority in the event of shortages.
A drought contingency plan was signed by representatives of seven states, tribal governments, and the federal government in May, 2019. This was an effort to mitigate a drought that has lasted almost two decades. The Colorado River has more water allocated each year than enters the watershed. The largest reservoirs on the river, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, were at less than 50 percent of capacity. Arizona receives 40 percent of its water from Lake Mead.
CRIT has offered 50,000 acre feet per year at $250 per acre for the plan. A single acre foot would cover a football field to one foot in depth. The 50,000 acre feet CRIT has offered will be enough to supply 100,000 households for a year.
