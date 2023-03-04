PHOENIX — An anti-abortion law firm is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling and once again make virtually all abortions illegal in Arizona.

In new legal filings, attorneys for the Alliance Defending Freedom contend the judges on state Court of Appeals got it wrong when they said a territorial-era law outlawing the procedure does not apply to doctors. The judges said that a 2022 law enacted by legislators supersedes that older law and effectively gives licensed physicians the right to terminate a pregnancy, with the woman’s consent, through the 15th week of pregnancy.

