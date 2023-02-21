Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a Republican-backed budget, calling it “one-sided” and “an insult to Arizonans.” Hobbs’ budget plan announced in January proposed just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts on July 1 of this year. The GOP-led House and Senate had voted along party lines Monday in favor of a $15.8 billion package that would extend current-year spending for another 12 months. The Arizona Republic reports that Hobbs’ budget shifts money to her preferred projects, like a $150 million deposit into a state fund that helps to make housing available and $50 million to create a state child tax credit. Hobbs, in her first year in office, says she's asking the Legislature to work with her on a budget that puts people first.