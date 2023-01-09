An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” with Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggling to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process. The 51-year-old Gunches had filed a motion in November asking the state Supreme Court to issue a death warrant for him, saying he wanted justice to be lawfully served and give closure to the victim’s family. Gunches was originally sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in 2002.