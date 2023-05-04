PHOENIX -- A Legislative committee on Thursday denied a request from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to use $250,000 already in his office budget to pay for a private security detail to protect him and his family from “credible security threats,’’ a move that comes after Gov. Katie Hobbs also denied a request to assign state troopers to protect Fontes.

The decision by the chairman of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, was backed by the full committee following a brief discussion. Livingston, however, did approve the shifting of $100,000 from the secretary’s election-related budget to beef up security at the secretary of state’s offices in Phoenix and Tucson.

