A bill that would allow public officials to hide their addresses from constituents is on its way to the desk of Gov. Katie Hobbs after garnering bipartisan support in both the Arizona state House and Senate.

Senate Bill 1061, sponsored by Republican Sen. T.J. Shope, of Coolidge, would allow elected officials and election officials to petition a court to restrict public access to records that contain personal information about them, including their home addresses.

