The Arizona House of Representatives on Monday passed a Republican-backed bill that would allow hand count of ballots, but it will almost assuredly meet with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto stamp.

The House voted 31-29 along party lines to approve House Bill 2722, which would allow any county in the state to perform a hand-count of ballots in an election, in place of an electronic count. The Senate approved the bill 16-12, also along party lines, on May 15. The bill next goes to Hobbs.

