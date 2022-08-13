An Arizona county where last week's primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns. Pinal County also plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong and recommend changes before the November election. The county board of supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to waive more than $100,000 it planned to bill cities and towns for running their local elections. Seven had municipal races left off mail ballots. The other four were among those affected by ballot shortages on Election Day that led to a reshuffling of the elections administrators.