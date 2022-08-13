PHOENIX — Maricopa supervisors are turning the legal tables on the state’s two top Republican election deniers, asking a judge to impose financial sanctions on them and their lawyers.

Emily Crager, an attorney for the board, said the lawsuit filed by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for secretary of state seeking to ban the use of ballot counting machines is full of claims that are demonstrably false.

