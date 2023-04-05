Arizona motorcyclists should be feeling a little safer on the roads since September 2022 after former Governor Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1273 last year. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa, is meant to help reduce the number of motorcycle accidents caused by other vehicles hitting them from behind when at stop lights.
Arizona DOT shared in 2021 that 2,594 collisions involving motorcycles occurred across Arizona roadways. It is estimated that 30%, or 778, were due to motorcycles being struck from behind. Of that, 160 had fatalities.
SB 1273 says “The operator of a two-wheeled motorcycle may overtake and pass another vehicle that is stopped in the same direction of travel and in the same lane as the operator and may operate the motorcycle between the lands of traffic if the movement may be made safely”.
What does this mean? Arizona now allows a motorcycle to be driven between stopped cars and trucks in adjacent lanes in order to move to the front. This would normally occur in an intersection with a traffic signal.
Specifics of the new motorcycle lane filtering law are:
• You can only pass stopped vehicles.
• The lane-filtering speed limit is 15 miles per hour.
• Lane filtering is only allowed on roads that have speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less.
• Lane filtering is not allowed on freeways.
• Lane filtering is only allowed on streets with two or more lanes that go in the same direction, but only if the vehicle is stopped.
• Lane filtering does not allow riders to pass on the shoulder or on the median.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the law may have been responsible for several road rage incidents, involving motorists who may not have been aware of the law’s passage last year.
But local officials say they are unable to comment on how the new law has impacted traffic safety in Havasu — only that no accidents involving lane filtering have yet been reported since the law was passed.
The law sees Arizona joining a growing list of states that are passing motorcycle friendly legislation such as California, Utah, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
