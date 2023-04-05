Lane filtering

Arizona motorcyclists should be feeling a little safer on the roads since September 2022 after former Governor Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1273 last year. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa, is meant to help reduce the number of motorcycle accidents caused by other vehicles hitting them from behind when at stop lights.

Arizona DOT shared in 2021 that 2,594 collisions involving motorcycles occurred across Arizona roadways. It is estimated that 30%, or 778, were due to motorcycles being struck from behind. Of that, 160 had fatalities.

