Authorities say crews are trying to contain a wildfire in northern Arizona that has closed the Tuzigoot National Monument and its surrounding trails. Coconino National Forest officials say the fire was spotted Sunday night and had charred an estimated 100 acres of marsh and grassland by Monday afternoon with no containment yet. They say the Tuzigoot observatory lookout area has already been burned through. Some 100 firefighters and other personnel were working on the wind-driven fire. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Authorities say the fire hasn’t burned any building or structures.Tuzigoot National Monument is northwest of Cottonwood and east of Clarkdale.