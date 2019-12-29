The light cascades down the water-worn stone. A simple tourist snapshot detects only a fraction of the detail.
Instead, photographers with professional gear catch multiple hues and the detail of years of flooding and wear on the sandstone.
That advantage is ending in Upper Antelope Canyon, known for its red-orange walls, the Navajo Nation announced this past week.
“No more Photographic Tours for the rest of 2019 and no Photographic Tours for 2020,” the Navajo tribe stated on its website. “We will continue to offer our Sightseer’s Tour where you can still take photos with all forms of handheld cameras/cell phones.”
Photographers’ shot at snapping photos of the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona is changing.
Antelope Canyon Tours, which is owned by members of the Navajo tribe, added on its website that “with the Sightseer’s Tour you will not be able to use a tripod.”
Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona. A ride into the site on the tour’s four-wheel-drive truck provides the only access. The photo tours are not available at Lower Antelope Canyon, which is accessible by a short hike and climb down a ladder.
The upper and lower canyons are managed by the Navajo Parks and Recreation Department. No one at the agency was immediately available to respond for comments. However, tour operators of the slot canyon have said previously the Photographic Tours take more time. They have led to long wait times as professionals try to get that picture-perfect shot.
Tours of Antelope Canyon usually run out of bookings in a matter of months or even weeks in advance. Social media has undoubtedly played a role in the slot canyon’s ability to draw millions of tourists a year. Antelope Canyon is a perfect photo opp for a Facebook or Instagram post.
Some tour operators are considering leading photography tours in other slot canyons on the Navajo Nation. Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours will begin photo tours to Rattlesnake, Owl and Mountain Sheep canyons early next year. Although these spots may not have the coloring of Antelope Canyon, they do have the swirling walls.
For information on the Antelope Canyon tours, visit https://www.antelopecanyon.com/photographic-tour-2/.
The Arizona Republic contributed to this article via the Associated Press.
