Several residents in northern Arizona have spied some astronomical fireballs in the night sky, a reminder that the earth is passing through a debris stream that creates the annual Perseids meteor shower.
The Perseids meteor shower – best seen in 2021 the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 11, through dawn Aug. 12, before the new moon – gets its name from the Perseus constellation, and the meteors entering the earth’s atmosphere appear to radiate from the constellation.
A crescent moon will set early leaving the skies dark and, thus, more meteors are likely to be seen.
Meteor showers occur when the earth passes through the path a comet took a long time ago. In the case of the Perseids, it’s the Swift-Tuttle comet, which passes through the inner solar system every 133 years. Each time it passes, it adds to a growing debris field that dates back thousands of years.
Between mid-July and late-August each year, the earth passes through the debris field, and particles of dust enter the earth’s atmosphere.
At its peak, expect to see as many as 70 meteors per hour, depending on light pollution, in the eastern sky. The second half of the night — any time after midnight — is best for viewing because the dark side of the earth is heading straight into the dust cloud.
