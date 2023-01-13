PHOENIX — Arizona voters could decide next year how they feel about having people who aren’t yet old enough to drink making state laws.

A proposal by newly elected Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would set the minimum age for legislators at 18. They now have to be 25 to take office.

