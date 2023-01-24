PHOENIX -- The top prosecutor from the state's second largest county said a planned study of how the death penalty is implemented in Arizona doesn't go far enough.

"I applaud them for looking at how it's actually carried out,'' Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said of the decision by Gov. Katie Hobbs to review the processes and procedures used by the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to put condemned inmates to death. That includes what the governor said have been "botched executions,'' including situations when prison employees had repeated problems in placing the intravenous line carrying the chemicals into the veins of condemned men.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.