The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will now hear from parties throughout the state on the pending transfer of Colorado River water to Central Arizona. And with an annual 680 billion gallons of water at stake, Mohave County residents might have a lot to say.
The Bureau of Reclamation began accepting public comment this week on the proposed transfer of fourth-priority Colorado River water from La Paz County to the city of Queen Creek, 40 miles southeast of Phoenix. That water would be provided through Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, under agricultural property GSC Farms, of Cibola. Greenstone officials announced in 2019 their intent to surrender more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of the company’s agricultural water rights to Queen Creek, for the development of about 5,500 new Queen Creek homes.
Mohave County has long opposed the transfer, which county supervisors believe will deprive Colorado River communities of a potential economic resource for the benefit of Central Arizona.Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter this week urged county residents to issue their views on the matter to the Bureau of Reclamation in opposition to the transfer.
“The public comment period just opened, and we want all hands on deck,” Lingenfelter said on Thursday. “I want people to go online and lodge their comments. I know that GSC has worked diligently with attorneys and lobbyists in Washington, D.C. They want this to go as smoothly as it can possibly go. We want the opposite of that. We’re going to push for as many people as possible to come out up and down the river, with one voice against the transfer.”
The water transfer saw approval earlier this year from Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke. As of this month, the plan was pending affirmation by the Bureau of Reclamation. Mohave voted earlier this month to procure the services of Phoenix law firm Ryley, Carlock & Applewhite to explore options, should the transfer proceed.
“We’re determining what our strategy might be if it goes through … and if we decide to sue, what that process might look like,” Lingenfelter said this week.
For Queen Creek, however, those water rights could be crucial to the city’s continued development.
The city of 42,500 residents remains almost entirely reliant on groundwater, according to the 2019 water purchase agreement, with less than 500 acre-feet of water provided by the Central Arizona Project each year. According to Queen Creek officials, the proposed water transfer could save more than 200,000 acre-feet of less-replenishable Central Arizona groundwater over the next century.
According to a 2019 financial resource study commissioned by Greenstone, the transfer of water could represent an estimated $300 million financial impact for the city of Queen Creek. Queen Creek officials said in a 2019 interview with Today’s News-Herald that by contrast, GSC Farms’ La Paz County location produced only about $1.2 million in economic output, almost all of which traveled to California.
In past statements by the Arizona Department of Water resources, the transfer is less a matter of where the water ends up, so much as it is a matter of legal transaction between GSC Farms and Queen Creek. And according to the department, there is no law forbidding such a transfer from taking place.
But as much economic benefit as the transfer may have for Queen Creek or Arizona as a whole, the transfer remains unacceptable to Lingenfelter, and to many communities on the Colorado River. According to Lingenfelter, the water could provide greater benefit in underserved Colorado River communities such as Peach Springs.
“If we would keep the water on the river, the economic value of it would be enormous,” Lingenfelter said Thursday. “If those rights were transferred to the Hualapai Tribe or to Grand Canyon-West, that value would make the value of building 5,500 homes (in Queen Creek) look pretty small.”
And according to Lingenfelter, the transfer of those water rights to Queen Creek could set a dangerous precedent.
“I believe that everyone from Yuma to the Hualapai Tribe are against it,” Lingenfelter said. “My fear is that if it’s approved, it could be a model for future Central Arizona communities to do the same. And the idea that a hedge fund should get to commodify our resources should be discouraged, if not allowed.”
Greenstone Managing Director Mike Malano for this story. Calls to Cott and Malano were not returned as of Thursday afternoon. Officials from Queen Creek will speak to Today’s News-Herald at a later date to offer further insight as to the water transfer and the processes followed toward obtaining it.
Mohave County residents interested in adding their public comment on the issue may do so at Gscfarmqckwatertransfer.com.
