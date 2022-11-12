Syndication: Arizona Republic

Sen. Mark Kelly delivers his victory speech at Barrio Cafe on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. Mark Kelly victory speech Nov. 12, 2022

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

PHOENIX -- Sen. Mark Kelly promised to “put our state ahead of politics’’ as he thanked supporters Saturday for electing him to a full six-year term.

In a victory speech in the courtyard of a Mexican cafe in Phoenix, Kelly repeatedly invoked the name of John McCain whose seat he was elected to in 2020 to fill the last two years of McCain’s term after he died in office. Kelly, whose campaign barely mentioned he was a Democrat, said he is following the “legacy of building bridges’’ of McCain, a Republican, who was known for bucking party orthodoxy.

