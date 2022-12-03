PHOENIX — The state elections director wants prosecutors to investigate and and “take appropriate enforcement actions’’ against two Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify election results by the deadline as legally required.

Kori Lorick said that Peggy Judd complied with the law only after being ordered to do so Thursday by a judge. She also noted that Tom Crosby, who was in court that day, “continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order’’ by not even showing up at the board meeting ordered by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley to vote to certify.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.