Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces that Google is building a $600 million data center in Mesa during a news conference at The Studios at Mesa City Center on Sept. 6, 2023, in Mesa.

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

PHOENIX — More than 34,000 state employees are now eligible to get up to 12 weeks off with pay when they have a new family member.

And that immediately covers those whose newborns, adoptions and foster placements occurred as far back as the first of the year.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.