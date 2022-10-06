An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison. Douglas Lee Thayer of Mohave Valley ran a Las Vegas-based company that collected payments of between $7,000 and $20,000 from at least 160 recent immigrants. The 70-year-old promised to find a family to adopt them as adults and falsely told them that would lead to U.S. citizenship. Federal prosecutors say Thayer took advantage of especially vulnerable people and deserved the harsh sentence after what they told a Las Vegas judge was a lifetime of crime.