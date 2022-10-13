The Arizona Daily Star won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association's annual Better Newspapers Contest. The Arizona Daily Star earned 2022 Newspaper of the Year, followed the Navajo Times in second place in the category of general excellence. The awards were announced Friday. Angela Gervasi of the Nogales International was named the Journalist of the Year, and Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star was named the Photographer of the Year. A total of 35 newspapers submitted more than 800 entries for the annual contest.