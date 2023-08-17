Authorities say a southern Arizona doctor has died after suffering an apparent heart attack in New Mexico while on a hike with other physicians. Taos County sheriff’s officials say 61-year-old Renhick Guyer of Marana, Arizona, died Sunday near the summit of Wheeler Peak. They say Guyer was hiking the steep trail near Taos with his wife and a group of friends who are all medical doctors. Authorities say Guyer collapsed and fell off the trail and the other party members were unable to resuscitate him. Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t retrieve Guyer’s body until Monday morning because of thunderstorms in the area. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause of death.