PHOENIX — The legal right of Arizona women to abortion could turn on the question of whether anyone still has legal standing to argue that the procedure should once again be all but outlawed, as it was in territorial days.

In new legal filings, Attorney General Kris Mayes told the Arizona Supreme Court that the decision by her office not to defend the old law leaves no one with legal standing to do so.

