Arizona health officials say they have identified the state’s first probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County. They say testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory returned a presumptive positive result and confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials say the case involves a man in his late 30s who is currently in isolation and recovering. Medical experts say monkeypox is a viral illness that primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact although it can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact. It is endemic in some countries but not the United States. It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.