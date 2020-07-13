There will be three infiltration basins installed in the upper watershed of Rattlesnake Wash southeast of Kingman to support the Hualapai Valley Water Basin that the City of Kingman relies on.
“The benefit will be two-fold,” Development Services Director Tim Walsh told the Miner on Friday, July 7. “We are adding years to our aquifer and mitigating storm events in that area.”
Until recently, the county and the city assumed they had a 100-year supply of water in the basin, considered one of the largest aquifers in Arizona.
But starting in about 2010, big industrial farming came to the area and the water withdrawal skyrocketed. According to a study county officials have circulated, the water in the basin could be depleted within 55 years.
The recharge basins project was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors 5-0 on Monday, July 6.
District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson said he has been waiting for it to come to fruition for four years and is very excited about the prospect.
He and other board members thanked Nick Hont, county director of development services, who is in charge of the project and answered questions asked by District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould.
Hont spoke about the double function of the recharge basins that will provide extra water for Kingman since the water will be coming back to the aquifer, and will act as a retention base for the surrounding developments downstream the wash, protecting them from the consequences of storm events.
“How fast this water will infiltrate after a storm event,” Gould asked, cornered if there will be long-term standing water on the surface.
But Hont said standing water should not be an issue.
“We picked those sites that percolate the fastest,” Hont said.
He explained the soil up towards the foothills of the Hualapais is granular and consists of gravel and sand through which water goes very fast. That will also save the basins from much sediment, silting and the need to clean them often.
“As you know the Hualapai Valley Basin got into a situation in the few past years,” Hont said connecting once again agricultural developments to the negative water budget Kingman sees on the horizon.
Recharge basins will make the aquifer lasts a little longer, Hont said. The project is first of the kind and if successful, it can be used as a template and more basins can be created in the future. There are a couple of more good locations that are already identified.
The basins will be located on federal land and there will be no cost to the county. After being approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the actual construction could qualify for a grant, Hont said, and that’s how the project is expected to be funded.
The basins could be built as quickly as one year, but all depends on another approval from the board after the application will come back from the BLM, Hont told the Miner on Friday, July 10.
“The construction itself shouldn’t take more than six months,” he said.
Another possible source of funding is the fight being carried by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), who according to Hont, can be successful in arranging additional funds from the state after the committee she established will be done analyzing the problem.
The Hualapais are considered the optimal location for future recharge basins, but the Peacock Mountain and the Cerbat Mountain are also under consideration, Hont said.
Additionally, the County Flood Control District is working with private developers, Hont said, passing the county resources to them or encouraging them to invest in infiltration basis themselves.
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said that water sustainability and conservation efforts are “truly needed and appreciated.”
“Those detention basins are a great idea and they will help us with our water sustainability efforts,” Miles said. “We really appreciate them moving forward to get funding and create those basins.”
She also spoke to what she called a great partnership between the city and county in regards to water sustainability and the Water Sustainability Task Force.
“This task force has members from both county and city staff, and that group that is led by Nick Hont works together to identify and prioritize our water projects,” the mayor said. “So we know that when Nick comes and presents these projects to the public that they have been vetted by this task force that is both the county and the city.”
“The proposed infiltration projects will not be able to correct the problem with the current and predicted negative groundwater budget,” declared the Development Services in a memo addressed to the board, “but will provide a critically needed first step mitigation measure to extend the life of the aquifer of the Hualapai Valley Basin, especially in the Kingman sub-basin.”
