Maricopa County officials have chosen not to send expelled Republican lawmaker Liz Harris back to the Arizona House of Representatives. Instead, the board of supervisors selected Republican Julie Willoughby on Friday to replace her, despite Republican precinct committee members giving Harris the most votes. Supervisors say they had to give weight to the majority of lawmakers who wanted Harris removed. Willoughby, an emergency room trauma nurse, teamed up with Harris during last year's election but narrowly missed winning one of two seats. Harris was kicked out last month for organizing a presentation that included unsubstantiated accusations that public officials took bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.