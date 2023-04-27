Staphanie Stahl Hamilton

Frame from House hidden camera in member lounge showing Rep. Staphanie Stahl Hamilton taking Bibles from tables and moving them.

 Courtesy

PHOENIX -- A Tucson lawmaker apologized Wednesday to House colleagues for moving and hiding copies of the Bible in the members’ lounge, saying she was trying to make a “playful’’ point about the separation of church and state.

But the move by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, coming after her actions became public because of a hidden security camera, may not end the controversy. Conservative activist Merissa Hamilton filed a request asking that lawmakers investigate the lawmaker for violating House ethics rules against disorderly conduct.

