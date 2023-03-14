PHOENIX — Two measures dealing with what could be considered “culture war’’ issues await a final vote in the state Senate.
The Republican-controlled chamber already has given preliminary approval on a voice vote for SB 1694. It would bar government entities from having programs that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.
Also awaiting the legally required roll call is SB 1700. It would direct the state Department of Education, headed by Republican Tom Horne, to come up with a list of books that cannot be used in public school classrooms or be placed in school libraries.
Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, told Capitol Media Services that those final votes, originally scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed simply because lawmakers “ran out of time.’’ Aside from floor debate, the Senate already had scheduled afternoon committee meetings.
But both measures still have significant opposition.
SB 1694, crafted by Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said programs on diversity, equality and inclusion should not be financed with tax dollars. He said it’s no different than a 2021 law which bars the use of public funds for training on what has been dubbed “critical race theory.’’
Hoffman did agree to remove a controversial provision which would have barred public agencies from doing business with any firm that has these programs. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, pointed out that would have made state and local governments unable to buy services or supplies from a host of major national companies.
But Democrats remain opposed.
Their ability to stop the measure depends on getting a single Republican legislator to agree with them. That’s because it takes 16 votes in the 30-member chamber for final approval of any bill. And there are only 16 Republicans in the Senate.
The same situation is true with SB 1700, the proposal on banning books being pushed by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson.
Existing law already bans public schools from referring students to or using any sexually explicit materials.
That law does have exceptions if they have “serious educational value for minors’’ or possess “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.’’
Even then, however, schools have to get prior written consent from parents for each book or article. And students who don’t get consent have to be provided with an alternative assignment.
Under the terms of SB 1700, parents could submit books to the Department of Education for inclusion on the banned list if they find them to be “lewd or sexual in nature, to promote gender fluidity or gender pronouns or to groom children into normalizing pedophilia. The agency then would be required to review the request and, if its agrees, add it to the list.
And it’s not just textbooks. Libary books or any other materials that would be available to students, in an electronic or print format, also could be placed on the list.
SB 1700 faces the same issue as Hoffman’s bill on diversity training: All 16 GOP lawmakers would have to support it on a roll-call vote for it to go to the House as the measure appears to have no Democratic backing.
