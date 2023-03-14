A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son in a Phoenix suburb has pleaded not guilty in the case and is facing a July 6 trial. Buckeye police say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson appeared in court briefly Friday. with her lawyer. She entered a plea and a judge scheduled a pre-trial conference for April 25. Wilson is facing one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested in December in Gainesville, Georgia and recently extradited to Maricopa County. Jesse Wilson’s body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home. Police say Crystal Wilson moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered.