CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. — Two people were killed in a crash of a small aircraft near Kidwell Airport in the tiny town of Cal-Nev-Ari early Tuesday.
“Initial reports per law enforcement of two deceased have been confirmed by CCFD units on scene,” said Warren Whitney, deputy fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department.
“The (Federal Aviation Administration) has representatives en route,” Whitney said. Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board were also being sent. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also responded to the site about 25 miles northeast of Bullhead City and 60 miles south of Las Vegas.
The plane, a single-engine GlaStar, crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday shortly after takeoff just north of Kidwell Airport, FAA spokesperson Eva Lee Ngai said.
The two people killed, who had not been identified as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, were the only ones aboard the aircraft. They are believed to have been part-time residents of Cal-Nev-Ari, according to another resident who spotted the wreckage during a morning flight Tuesday, about five hours after the crash is believed to have taken place.
The GlaStar is a two-seat, kit-built aircraft; about 600 GlaStar kits are known to have been completed.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing, under the supervision of the NTSB.
Nancy and Slim Kidwell bought the 640-acre site from the U.S. government in the 1965 and developed a small airport-based community that became popular with private pilots, many of them retirees. The Kidwells both were pilots and were intrigued by the former government landing strip basically out in the middle of nowhere.
The airport, a short distance west of U.S. 95, has one 4,100-foot dirt runway and is available for public use.
After buying the land, the Kidwells began developing it. Cal-Nev-Ari also has a casino that opened in 1968, a motel, a convenience store and a little more than 100 residential lots, many of them occupied by mobile homes and RVs in close vicinity to the airport.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Cal-Nev-Ari had a population of 144 people, down from a population of 278 in the 2000 count and 244 in 2010.
Nancy Kidwell sold 550 acres of the town to Universal Green Technology a little less than two years ago as an operation site for subsidiary Heart of Nature, a company that produces agricultural products using materials mined near Tonopah, about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
