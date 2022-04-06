As a proposal that would have changed the process for increasing legislators’ salaries went down in flames, some lawmakers took some parting shots at the commission that’s tasked with referring those pay raises to the ballot. During a debate last Monday in the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was “very […]

The post Legislators haven’t had a raise since 1998, and haven’t had a chance at once since 2014. Here’s why. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.