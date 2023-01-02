Lake Mead

Marina owners at Lake Mead have to adjust ropes like these to bring the docks in and out when lake levels fluctuate. (Photo by Corey Hawk/Cronkite News)

 Corey Hawk

WASHINGTON— Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River.

But that does not mean they can relax. State and federal water officials expect more cuts will be required in 2023, as they struggle to keep drought-ravaged Lake Powell and Lake Mead from falling to critically low levels.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

Thomas Garven

https://www.google.com/search?q=power+plants+in+arizona&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1036US1036&oq=Power+plants+in+arizona&aqs=chrome.0.0i512j0i22i30l9.14808j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Report Add Reply
Thomas Garven

This article has some very good information in it which should be of interest to everyone. From my perspective however it all boils down to ENERGY. Yes the way we produce it, how we use it, and how we can reduce consumption of it. And yes if you reduce energy consumption you also reduce the amount of water needed to create it in the first place.

You see when you turn on your swamp cooler this summer you will be using about 12 gallons of water every hour PLUS the water used to produce the electricity for the electric motor. And while it is about the same for AC units they consume more energy but less water but nonetheless, they are still using energy which takes water to produce.

Solar and wind are about the only two sources of energy production that don't use millions of gallons of water every day. If you read between the lines of my text you will certainly come to the conclusion that administrative government actions are for the most part, not effective in reducing water consumption.

A am posting a separate link which shows the type of plant they are, the fuel used and their location. From there you should just be able to enter a search phase "Water consumption" or maybe "annual water consumption" and get some interesting data.

So what can we do? Well actually quite a bit but there is no one leading the charge so to speak. I will be happy to answer any questions posted here. I hope this help broaden everyone's understanding of water use.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.