Gov. Hobbs press conference

Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses the proposal to cut Colorado River water usage at a Thursday press conference.

 Courtesy Arizona Governor’s Office

Arizona’s water officials stand behind the proposal submitted by the Lower Colorado River Basin States, which prioritizes voluntary water conservation efforts from the state and tribal Nations, and say that Arizonans won’t need to use less water, even as the state will bear the brunt of cutting 3 million acre-feet.

Through the Lower Basin Plan, water officials stated that no one in Arizona would need to cut back on their water use, allowing the states some breathing room to find long-term solutions for the Colorado River.

