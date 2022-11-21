Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who do not have a state or federally-issued photo ID with them to provide another proof of identity to cast a ballot. New tallies from several counties released Wednesday show there's no chance for the measure to pass. It was the last of 10 Arizona measures to be called by The Associated Press.