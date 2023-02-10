US-NEWS-ENV-LAKE-POWELL-RUNOFF-DMT

Lake Powell, a massive man-made lake on the Colorado River that straddles the Arizona-Utah border, will benefit during the crucial April-to-June runoff period from an unusually wet winter season, experts say. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

LAS VEGAS — One of the Colorado River’s two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin.

Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah and Arizona, is expected to receive 117% of its average inflows as the heavy snowpack melts in the western Rockies during the all-important April through July time frame, said Cody Mosier, a hydrologist with the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.

