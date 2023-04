Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death if a man whose body was found inside a burning trash receptacle in downtown Phoenix. According to Phoenix police , 23-year-old Larry Deshawn Scott and 18-year-old Isaiah Baskin both were booked into jail Saturday. Charges weren’t immediately released, but police say the case is being investigated as a homicide. Police say the body in the trash receptacle was badly burned and hasn’t been identified yet. The victim was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Science Center for examination. Officers were called out Tuesday about a body that apparently was set on fire.