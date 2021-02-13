On Jan. 31, a woman named Amy Goodwin posted on social media that she had seen a dog that looked like a husky running loose and seemingly lost at Hermit’s Rest up on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Her post was widely shared and people were concerned about the dog’s welfare in the cold and snowy environment created from a recent blizzard.
The local rescue group Yavapai Humane Trappers (YHT) reached out to Teresa Schumann with Northern Arizona Animal Search & Rescue (NAASR) asking if she wanted to help with the effort to find the dog.
“We immediately reached out to Amy and invited numerous others to our chat on messenger where there are always those willing to save an animal in need,” said Katrina Karr, founder of YHT Animal Search and Rescue.
Those “others” included Sandy Macbeth, Leann Weber, Anet Abbott Jerry Harding, Trish Lukkasson and Eric S Neitzel with Fireground Drone Works & 3D.
Karr and her team agreed to keep the park biologists updated on their progress as they searched for the Husky. “They made us agree that if we trapped something that can eat us we had to call them for help,” Karr said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Anet with NAASR went to the area where the husky was last spotted. An hour into her search she located the dog.
“Anet only had food but was able to feed her and give her strength. Having no trap with her, she had to leave but didn’t want to leave this baby,” Karr said.
The next day on Wednesday, two members of the team went back to the area but the dog was nowhere to be found.
On Thursday, armed with location information and determination, YHT’s team returned and set up a cage trap and trail cameras at the location where the dog was last fed.
“We learned her name is Sky and she had dug under her fence two weeks earlier and somehow survived the blizzard that came in that last week with freezing cold temperatures,” Karr said.
The owner explained that their family had been looking for Sky since she got under the fence.
About 5 p.m. Thursday evening Karr got a call from a community member saying Sky was spotted again.
“We immediately went to area, met with sighter and she pointed the way she ran. We got eyes on her and was hoping to be able to get her attention with food until a car going by ending up stopping trying to help and poor Sky took off again,” Karr said.
Friday morrning came and the teams got word that Sky was seen on the top of the rim sun bathing. Rangers tried to get her and she ran again, but remained on the rim.
Eventually a trap was set up with food for the only way the dog could travel and the dog was captured.
“We cannot thank enough, everyone who had a hand in bringing this girl to safety, didn’t matter how big or small, it all saved this girl’s life,” Karr said.
