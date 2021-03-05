Renewing a standard Arizona driver license and a commercial driver license can now be completed with a few clicks on a website.
As Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order on deferring standard driver license expiration dates ended on Feb. 28, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is giving many Arizonans the ability to renew their driver license online. Previously, renewals could be processed only during an office visit.
“Most Arizonans with a standard driver license must renew their license when they turn 65 years of age and every five years thereafter,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “During the pandemic, ADOT wants to continue Governor Ducey’s efforts to help protect our most vulnerable and we’re pleased to be able to offer a contactless renewal option so people can continue making healthy choices.”
An in-office visit is required to renew a standard driver license if an individual’s photo of record was taken more than 12 years prior to renewal, but most people will be able to renew their driver license without visiting an MVD office.
Driver license-holders can log-in to their account at AZMVDNow.gov to see their eligibility for online renewal.
