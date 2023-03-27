State Route 95 paving could begin by spring

Traffic flows on a busy State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City.

 News-Herald file photo

A bill that could provide about $330 million for rural road projects that have been prioritized by local organizations – including nearly $35 million for projects in Mohave County – continues to move through the Arizona legislature where it has received broad bipartisan approval.

House Bill 2543 has already been passed by the House of Representatives, and on Monday the Senate Transportation and Technology Committee gave the bill a “do pass” recommendation with a 5-1-1 vote. All three Democrats on the committee voted in support of the bill, along with two Republicans. Sen. Anthony Kern (R-District 27) was the only one to vote against the bill, while Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-District 15) was not present during Monday’s meeting.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.