A year after sex education curriculum caused a stir in Lake Havasu City schools, two dueling legislative bills would attempt to recraft Arizona’s approach to the delicate subject matter.
House Bill 2647, or the Safe and Healthy Student Act, was introduced by Rep. Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat. It would have schools teaching age-appropriate sex education to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Meanwhile, House Bill 2184, sponsored by Republican Rep. Walter Blackman, would prohibit sex ed before the sixth grade.
The differences between the bills don’t stop there. Hernandez’s bill would require parents to opt-out of sex education in writing whereas Blackman’s would require parents to opt-in via writing.
The bills also have different requirements when it comes to what a district’s sex education curriculum should cover. Hernandez’s bill is much more specific, saying that a district’s curriculum should include topics like consent, populations that have been historically vulnerable to sexual abuse, and for grades six through 12, appropriate information about contraception.
Blackman’s bill, on the other hand, leaves more room for districts to decide their own curriculum, with the only requirements being that the information be medically accurate, promote abstinence and discourage drug use.
However, both bills would allow districts to create their own curriculum or adopt an existing one.
The bills also share another similarity. Both require that the information and materials used in sex education be available to parents for review. Blackman’s bill goes a step further, though, and says that before a governing board approves a sex education curriculum the proposed course must be made available and open for public comment for at least 60 days with at least two public hearings taking place.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Board President John Masden declined to comment on the bills until he had an opportunity to learn more about their contents.
LHUSD suspended its sex education program in 2019 after the state Board of Education sent out new guidelines that repealed the restrictions on discussions of homosexuality, HIV and AIDS. Havasu school officials said they suspended the sex ed program to reach out for community feedback on what such a program should include. The board eventually decided on Family Life Education, a curriculum offered to students in grades 5 through 12, which includes instruction on human reproduction, reproductive health, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy prevention, adoption and prenatal health. The curriculum does not include instruction on sexual lifestyles.
Blackman’s bill, as of Jan. 26, is in its second reading at the House Education, Health and Human Services and Rules committees. Hernandez’s bill has only been introduced so far.
