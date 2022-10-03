Doctors behind sunblind caring for patient in emergency care unit of a hospital with respiratory equipment
Courtesy of AZ Mirror

PHOENIX — Arizona’s healthcare program for low income is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General’s Office has concluded.

The new report finds that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has taken more than a year to initiate or complete preliminary investigation of more than half of potential fraud and abuse cases that were open in May when auditors looked at the agency’s records. And that, said Auditor General Lindsey Perry, comes at a cost.

