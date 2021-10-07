London Bridge Days organizers say that two of the planned events celebrating the bridge’s 50th anniversary in Lake Havasu City have been canceled.
According to organizer Dan Delasantos, this weekend’s arm wrestling competition was canceled because of a lack of interest from potential participants.
“Unfortunately, like so many other events, we had plenty of spectators interested in attending but no participant or contestant involvement,” Delasantos wrote in an email.
The arm wrestling contest was a nod to a similar event held for the 1971 dedication of the London Bridge.
Also canceled was Battles and Brews, which was supposed to have happened Thursday. That event featured a number of competitions, such as pancake races, that were also part of the 1971 ceremonies. Delasantos said few people had signed up to participate. He said there’s a chance the pancake race could still be held at a later date. Meanwhile, one competition for London Bridge Days has attracted a lot of interest. The beard and mustache contest has more than 40 contestants signed up, and the list is growing.
The beard and mustache contest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, under the London Bridge.
For information on London Bridge Days events, visit londonbridge50th.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.