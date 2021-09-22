Who are the strongest men and women in Lake Havasu City? We may soon find out.
The London Bridge Arm Wrestling Contest is making its return after the once-annual October event fell off the local calendar a couple decades ago. Arm wrestling is one of several events that is being revived in 2021 in honor of the London Bridge’s 50th Anniversary in Havasu, such as the costume contest, the beard and mustache contest, and the pet fashion show planned for next month.
“It is part of the community’s spirit, and it’s just an additional event that we are trying to bring back to the table,” said Dan Delasantos, who is organizing the London Bridge Arm Wrestling Contest scheduled for Oct. 9. “It’s like starting from scratch. It’s not an annual event anymore. People think, ‘Oh, that’s new,’ when in fact they are not.”
Delasantos said the arm wrestling contest goes back to the first London Bridge Days when the bridge was dedicated in 1971. But he said he has not been able to track down any of the past event organizers.
“Basically everyone who was involved with it is either dead, or gone, or too old to communicate with. So it makes it hard to bring it back without any previous guidance,” he said.
But even without input from past organizers, Delasantos said events like the arm wrestling contest have been getting positive feedback from past participants and spectators.
“People actually remembered it when I talked to some folks – people my age or our parents age – so they are looking forward to seeing it come back,” he said. “That is the positive that I’m always hearing about any of these (revived) events – people are anxious to see it come back. I think it’s just about getting people involved to either come down and spectate, or more importantly to participate.”
As for experience running an arm wrestling contest, organizers were able to connect with Todd Ryker, president of the Arizona Arm Wrestling League – a novice league based in the Phoenix area. Ryker said he has agreed to help out with the tournament, and will serve as a referee during the competition.
“It sounds like a pretty fun event,” Ryker said. “I’m looking forward to assisting in any way that I can.”
The arm wrestling will be held at Flying X Saloon Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with participants broken up into classes based on weight and gender. Men’s classes include a light weight (125-150 pounds), middle weight (151-181), light heavy weight (181-200), and heavy weight (201-275). Women will compete in a light weight (100-125), middle weight (126-150), or heavy weight class (151-200).
“People are really excited about seeing the women arm wrestling – that seems to be the general consensus,” Delasantos said. “They all want to see the guys, but the women seem to be the thing they really want to see. It should be interesting.”
Each class will have a maximum of 15 entries per class. The entry fee is $20, to be paid at the event. But pre-registration is required for those wishing to compete. Forms can be found and printed online at kntrsports.com and dropped off at Flying X Saloon between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Havasu Freedom Foundation which will, in turn, distribute the money to various local charities.
Ryker said arm wrestling is a sport that’s growing quickly thanks to some recent competitions shown on Youtube, ESPN, and other media organizations. He said the best arm wrestlers have solid fundamentals, but they also have strength in a few muscles many workout regimens ignore.
“The arm has multiple stabilizer muscles that people don’t focus on normally, but you can do special exercises to support those stabilizer muscles,” he said. “Then obviously the shoulder, bicep, tricep, forearms, and fingers are the majority of what is required to be a good arm wrestler.”
