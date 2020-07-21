Charges of armed robbery against an 18-year-old suspect have been dismissed by prosecutors in an incident that took place in April. As his alleged accomplices await trial on counts of the same, Tyler Woodward has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of motor vehicle theft.
Under the plea agreement, Woodward will serve as much as two years in prison on charges of theft of a motor vehicle from an incident that occurred in March. Charges from a separate April armed robbery incident will be dismissed.
According to police, Tyler Woodward entered an unlocked Ford F-150 on March 3, which was parked at a Lake Havasu City address. Woodward allegedly drove the vehicle to Las Vegas, where he became involved in a high-speed chase with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.
Woodward was arrested April 13 alongside suspects Turner Gilmore, 20, and Jeremy Lichtenberger, 22, after police say they robbed a bicyclist at gunpoint in Havasu before fleeing in their vehicle to Parker. The trio was arrested by La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after the alleged robbery took place. Woodward, Lichtenberger and Gilmore were found in possession of the victim’s belongings at the time of their arrest, according to the police report.
Woodward was also wanted on charges of violating a felony probation sentence in Maricopa County at the time of his arrest, police said, in reference to a separate armed robbery incident that took place in March 2019.
Scottsdale attorney Daniel Kaiser, who represented Woodward at his change of plea hearing on Thursday, requested that the court conduct a mental health evaluation for his client prior to his Sept. 24 judgment and sentencing hearing.
Lichtenberger and Gilmore still awaited trial this week on charges of armed robbery. Lichtenberger is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court July 23 for a status conference, while Gilmore is scheduled to appear July 30 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
As of Tuesday, Lichtenberger remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
