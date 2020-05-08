A man accused in an alleged armed robbery incident has been additionally charged with theft of a means of transportation after police learned he was allegedly involved in a chase by Las Vegas Police officers while driving a stolen vehicle.
According to police, 18-year-old Tyler Woodward entered an unlocked Ford F-150 on March 3, and stole the vehicle with its keys inside. Woodward allegedly drove the vehicle to Las Vegas, where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers attempted to stop him. Woodward fled from officers, the report said, before abandoning the truck after the pursuit had ended.
Woodward was arrested April 13 alongside suspects Turner Gilmore, 20, and Jeremy Lichtenberger, 22, after police say the trio robbed a bicyclist at gunpoint in a parking lot at the intersection of McCulloch and Acoma Boulevards. They were apprehended by La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputies in Parker shortly after the alleged robbery took place.
According to police, Woodward admitted to stealing the vehicle while in custody at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Woodward was also wanted on charges of violating a felony probation sentence in Maricopa County, in reference to an armed robbery conviction last March.
Woodward is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court May 28 for a pre-trial conference in the case. Flagstaff attorney Daniel Kaiser entered a not guilty plea on Woodward’s behalf April 30.
As of Friday afternoon, Woodward remained in Mohave County Jail on felony charges of armed robbery, theft of a means of transportation and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.