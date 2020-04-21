One of three men arrested in a recent armed robbery was the suspect in a prior incident reported in Maricopa County last year.
Tyler Woodward, 18, was charged last year in Maricopa County on counts including aggravated assault in a private residence, armed robbery and trafficking stolen property. Under an agreement filed with prosecutors in July, Woodward pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and trafficking stolen property. The charge of aggravated assault in a private residence was dismissed, according to court records.
Woodward was arrested on April 13 alongside two alleged accomplices after the trio allegedly held a bicyclist at gunpoint and demanded his wallet and belongings.
According to the police report, Lake Havasu City Police officers were already searching for Woodward, who was known to have a felony warrant for his arrest on charges of violating his probation. Woodward was described wearing a beanie, a medical mask, a long sleeved shirt, and ripped jeans.
Police say the victim in the case was riding his motorized bicycle in the area of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards, when the vehicle broke down.
According to the report, Woodward and two other suspects identified by police as Jeremy Lichtenberger, 20, and Turner Gilmore, 22, were parked nearby.
Police say the victim recognized Lichtenberger, and approached to ask if he could borrow a screwdriver to repair his bike. The victim allegedly told police that during the encounter, Woodward started to ask strange questions about the value of his motorized bicycle, and how much he could sell it for.
At that point, police say Lichtenberger asked the victim if he could borrow a dollar. The victim opened his wallet to retrieve one, the report said, and Lichtenberger drew a gun from beneath his shirt.
Lichtenberger allegedly demanded that the victim give him his wallet and the backpack he was wearing at the time of the incident. According to the report, the wallet contained about $195 in cash, while the backpack contained a pair of Bluetooth earpieces, latex gloves, hand wipes, a roll of toilet paper, a phone charger and a small amount of marijuana.
The victim surrendered his belongings, the police report said, and the trio drove away from the scene in their vehicle.
Officers notified surrounding law enforcement agencies of the incident, and La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies soon found the vehicle described by the victim in Parker. Woodward, Lichtenberger and Gilmore were taken into custody by deputies, and the victim’s belongings were allegedly found in their possession.
Deputies also found the weapon allegedly used in the offense, a 9 mm handgun, with ammunition and a receipt for the gun’s purchase. The receipt allegedly showed Gilmore to be the weapon’s legal owner.
Records of an indictment for the three defendants from Mohave Superior Court were unavailable as of Tuesday afternoon.
