Jacob Blanchard

The suspect in an alleged armed robbery that took place this month in Lake Havasu City is now scheduled to appear for arraignment Monday in Mohave Superior Court.

On July 15, police say that 33-year-old Havasu resident Jacob S. Blanchard entered a Check Into Cash store on 1666 McCulloch Boulevard, and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. Police say that Blanchard left the location with a “sizeable” amount of cash, and remained at large until he was pulled over in a traffic stop later that evening near the intersection of Acoma and South Palo Verde Boulevards.

