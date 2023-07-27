The suspect in an alleged armed robbery that took place this month in Lake Havasu City is now scheduled to appear for arraignment Monday in Mohave Superior Court.
On July 15, police say that 33-year-old Havasu resident Jacob S. Blanchard entered a Check Into Cash store on 1666 McCulloch Boulevard, and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. Police say that Blanchard left the location with a “sizeable” amount of cash, and remained at large until he was pulled over in a traffic stop later that evening near the intersection of Acoma and South Palo Verde Boulevards.
According to initial reports from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Blanchard was taken into custody at that location, and detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive. Evidence related to the robbery was allegedly found during that search.
Blanchard was indicted July 20 in Mohave Superior Court on one count of armed robbery. As of this week, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
As of Thursday, an official police report in the incident was not publicly available. Additional details in the case will be made public as that information is released.
