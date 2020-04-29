Two suspects in an alleged armed robbery will be arraigned in Mohave County Superior Court today.
Turner E. Gilmore, 22, Jeremy Lichtenberger, 20, and Tyler Woodward, 18, are each awaiting trial on armed robbery charges relating to an April 13 incident in Lake Havasu City. Gilmore and Lichtenberger are Havasu residents, and Woodward is a former Maricopa County resident who at the time of his arrest was wanted on charges of violating the terms of probation from a prior armed robbery conviction.
Lichtenberger and Woodward are scheduled to appear in court by telephone for arraignment Thursday. As of Wednesday, Lichtenberger and Woodward remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond. Gilmore, who was bonded from custody soon after his arrest, is scheduled to appear for his arraignment May 7. Gilmore will be represented by Havasu attorney Brad Rideout.
According to police, the incident took place earlier this month in the parking lot of a McCulloch Boulevard grocery store. Police say the victim’s motorized bicycle broke down at the location, and he approached one of the defendants to borrow a screwdriver. The trio instead robbed the victim at gunpoint, according to the police report, taking his wallet and a backpack containing his personal belongings.
After the alleged robbery, police say Gilmore, Lichtenberger and Woodward fled the scene in their vehicle. Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers broadcast an alert for their vehicle to nearby law enforcement agencies, the report said. The trio were allegedly found and taken into custody by La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies in Parker, a short time afterward.
According to police, the victim’s bag and belongings were recovered from the vehicle by deputies. The weapon allegedly used in the offense, a 9 mm pistol registered to Gilmore, was also recovered by deputies at the scene.
