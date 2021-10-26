As questions linger about safety protocols on the movie set where Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer with a prop gun he’d been told was safe, Hollywood professionals say they’re baffled by the circumstances and production crews have quickly stepped up safety measures.
Meanwhile, the armorer responsible for weaponry on set of the movie “Rust,” where a fatal shooting occurred Thursday in New Mexico, was revealed to be a resident of Bullhead City.
Fox News and the Daily Mail reported Tuesday that “Rust” film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed lives in a two-bedroom house in Bullhead City.
Photographers apparently visited her home in in an attempt to reach her.
An article by Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News claimed to speak with an unidentified landlord of the property, who allegedly told reporters she planned to evict her tenant. The article also quoted unidentified neighbors of the house.
The Daily Mail reported Gutierrez-Reed was recently a student at Northern Arizona University and had worked as a documentary filmmaker for the City of Flagstaff.
The shooting on the set of the film “Rust” killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her.
The gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist, or “armorer,” had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records. Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed a gun off a cart and handed it to Baldwin, indicating that the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun,” court papers say. But it was loaded with live rounds, according to the records.
Baldwin, 63, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” has described the killing as a “tragic accident.”
Jeffrey Wright, who has worked on projects including the James Bond franchise and the upcoming movie “The Batman,” was acting with a weapon on the set of “Westworld” when news broke of the shooting Thursday at a New Mexico ranch. “We were all pretty shocked. And it informed what we did from that moment on,” he said in an interview Sunday at the Newport Beach Film Festival.
“I don’t recall ever being handed a weapon that was not cleared in front of me — meaning chamber open, barrel shown to me, light flashed inside the barrel to make sure that it’s cleared,” Wright said. “Clearly, that was a mismanaged set.”
